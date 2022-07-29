How Smith-Njigba aims to 'keep going' in 2022

Since the end of last season, C.J. Stroud has made a point to build camaraderie with his Buckeye teammates.

During Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium this week, Stroud said he’s invited teammates over and cooked for them, with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba included. Stroud and Smith-Njigba’s on-field chemistry is already well noted, so the latter revealed what Ohio State’s quarterback can do as a chef.

“He makes a pretty good mac and cheese,” Smith-Njigba said. “Not going to lie.”

Going into the 2022 season, Smith-Njigba is a near lock to assume the No. 1 receiver position on the Buckeyes’ depth chart. After a record-breaking season last year, he’s prime to build on the history he’s made.

Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes with 1,606 receiving yards across 95 receptions last season, which also topped the Big Ten Conference. He said he’s proud to perform well, and attending media days in Indianapolis is something he holds near to him.

“It's an honor to be here to represent the Buckeyes,” Smith-Njigba said. “Since I was younger, I always dreamed to be in this position, and for me to be here, it's just a blessing. I give it to God, and hopefully I can just keep going from here.”

Stroud and Smith-Njigba both joined Ohio State from the class of 2020 and ranked within the top-51 recruits. Neither were in-state prospects, so they shared learning a new program in a new place together.

Both Stroud and Smith-Njigba credit their relationship to the time they’ve spent together prior to Ohio State.

“Not a coincidence, but God somehow made it to where we connected. Right when we got to school, we had a good connection,” Stroud said. “Still, to this day, that's one of my brothers. That's one of my best friends. We kind of just like match well together.”