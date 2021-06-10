Plans for College Football Playoff expansion became a lot more tangible Thursday, as a CFP working group officially recommended a move from four to 12 teams as part of a format that has been worked on for two years.

RELATED: CFP working group recommends 12-team playoff format

CFP executive director Bill Hancock, as well as working group members including Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson, all appeared on a teleconference with the media Thursday to provide further details regarding the inner workings of the new layout.

We’ve boiled down the nearly hour-long conference into the administrator’s responses to five of the most pressing topics surrounding Thursday’s announcement, including why an eight-team format was overlooked, how early the plans could be approved, what role player safety had in the decision, and more.