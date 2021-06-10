CFP working group recommends 12-team playoff format

The four-team College Football Playoff format may soon be a thing of the past. A CFP working group formally recommended a new 12-team format Thursday, which would see the six highest-ranked conference champions make the cut, along with six at-large bids, according to a CFP release. A management committee will review the recommendation next week at a meeting in Chicago, although a potential change will not go into effect this year or next, the release states. “The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success,” the members of the four-person working group said in a statement. “But it’s important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football.”

Any change to the preexisting template would be the first since the CFP system was adopted for the 2014 season, wherein a selection committee picks the top four teams in the nation to match up for a semifinal round and a subsequent national championship game for the winners. In the new recommended format, the four highest-ranked conference champions would receive a first-round bye, while the eight other teams would play first-round games on campus. Ohio State has been selected to play in the CFP in four separate years, with the Buckeyes defeating Oregon to claim the first CFP title in January 2015. Ohio State was bounced from the semifinals by Clemson in both 2016 and 2019, but got past the Tigers this past season to earn a berth in the national title game against Alabama, where Ryan Day and company ultimately came up short.

Urban Meyer and Ezekiel Elliott led the Buckeyes to a win in the first-ever CFP National Championship Game to end the 2014 season. (AP Photo)

Ohio State’s four appearances in the CFP are tied with Oklahoma for the third-most behind only Alabama and Clemson, which each have six. The Buckeyes are the only program in college football to have been ranked in the top 12 by the CFP committee on selection day in each of the past seven years, while contemporaries like Alabama and Clemson each sat outside the top 12 in at least one season.

