On Dec. 16, 2015, high school senior and four-star defensive tackle recruit Antwuan Jackson committed to Auburn over Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and others.

Jackson redshirted the 2016 season as a Tiger, and transferred to Blinn Junior College in Brenham, Texas, where he was named Southwest Junior College Football Conference Most Valuable Player.

