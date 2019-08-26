We have been putting out our Hot 11 list for more than ten years now and as we are on the cusp of the 2019 season, it is time to set the bar for the upcoming season. There are several new faces on this team but all-in-all, there are a lot of veterans that fans should be familiar with and not be surprised making our weekly list of top Buckeyes players.

Yes, many of the top players from last year's list are gone and now taking part in the NFL preseason but that is just the nature of college football and new guys have stepped into the list while others find themselves several spots higher on the list this year.

New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.