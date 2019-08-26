Hot 11: Preseason 2019
We have been putting out our Hot 11 list for more than ten years now and as we are on the cusp of the 2019 season, it is time to set the bar for the upcoming season. There are several new faces on this team but all-in-all, there are a lot of veterans that fans should be familiar with and not be surprised making our weekly list of top Buckeyes players.
Yes, many of the top players from last year's list are gone and now taking part in the NFL preseason but that is just the nature of college football and new guys have stepped into the list while others find themselves several spots higher on the list this year.
New to BuckeyeGrove or just unfamiliar with the Hot 11? What exactly is it? This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.
How did week one performances change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.
|Rank
|Who
|Why
1.
Chase Young
Chase Young will become the focal point of the defense for opposing teams as he will likely draw double and triple-teams at various points of the year. According to many around the program, it won't matter because Young knows this is his year and even if he does not make the play, single coverage of his linemates will create favorable matchups all game long. Last Week: N/A
2.
K.J. Hill
Hill has seen his numbers go up each season and this year should be no different after Hill delayed the NFL for a final season in college. Last year he had 70 receptions for 885 yards and six touchdowns. His 144 career receptions ranks No. 6 all-time in Ohio State history and the 191 of David Boston is very much in grasp. Last Week: N/A
3.
J.K. Dobbins
All of the talk of last season being a down one aside, Dobbins will need to have a big year for the Buckeyes and people are very bullish on his chances to return to the form that he had during his freshman season. There are some talented understudies for Dobbins right now but the truth is, he is the guy at running back and will need to play that way. Last Week: N/A
4.
Jeffrey Okudah
The Buckeyes have had no shortage of talented defensive backs through the years and Jeffrey Okudah is shaping up to be Ohio State's next great cornerback. Fans have already had a chance to see the mix of speed and cover skills and the hope is that this will be the year that he really takes that giant step forward in what could be his final year with the Buckeyes. Last Week: N/A
5.
Jordan Fuller
Another player in the secondary with Fuller, a leader of the defense and one of Ohio State's most reliable players on either side of the ball. He is a great safety in his own right but he also just makes everyone around him that much better and the Buckeyes cannot afford to have him off of the field. Last Week: N/A
6.
Malik Harrison
Harrison was tied for the team lead with 81 tackles (with Jordan Fuller) last season and had 8.5 TFL along with 2.5 sacks, four QB hurries and four pass breakups. He will be another player that will be hard-pressed to come off the field despite having some more than capable backups who are looking to break through as well. Last Week: N/A
7.
Thayer Munford
Munford is itching to get back on the field after missing the Rose Bowl and all of spring football due to a procedure for a reported back issue. He has been on a pitch-count for fall camp but everyone around his declares that he will be more than ready to go for the start of the season as Ohio State's most experienced player (in terms of playing with Ohio State) on the offensive line. Last Week: N/A
8.
Justin Fields
It was difficult deciding where to put Fields on this list, he has such a small body of work at UGA and no experience in a live game with the Buckeyes but he also plays quarterback and by nature, if you don't have a QB on the Hot 11, something is really wrong. All of the reports out of fall camp have been glowing about what Fields is capable of doing and despite Hot 11 being more of a results list than a potential list, we could not omit him. Last Week: N/A
9.
Jonah Jackson
Jackson is in a different boat that Fields because he was an all-Big Ten performer and we have had a chance to see what he is capable of doing under a lengthy resume of work. While everyone will focus on Fields as being the most important transfer for the Buckeyes, don't sleep on Jackson's importance as he fills a very real need at offensive guard and will also be a veteran leader to bring along younger players around him. Last Week: N/A
10.
Shaun Wade
Wade has become more than just a big-hitter on the defense. Don't make any mistakes, he will knock a filling loose or two if given the opportunity but he also really has developed into a complete player and with his addition to this list, shows that the Buckeye secondary could be special this season. Last Week: N/A
11.
Brendon White
White will move to the new bullet position, a hybrid linebacker/safety role and could platoon a good amount with Pete Werner depending on what the Buckeyes are facing. White stepped into a starting role last season as the year went on and proved to be a valuable player on a defense that made too many mistakes. The Buckeyes won't make a mistake in not getting White on the field, one way or another. Last Week: N/A