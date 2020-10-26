BuckeyeGrove - Hot 11: Post Nebraska

Week one is in the books and even if the rest of the college football world is not calling it week one, it is week one for Ohio State and the Big Ten and that is what we are going to ride with.

Ohio State's 52-17 win over Nebraska had plenty of good, some bad and a little indifferent after going back and watching the tape. Anyone who thought this team would come out and look like the team that beat Michigan in the regular season finale last year was probably not very honest with themselves with that team having 11 games under its belt at that point and this team having a grand total of zero.

Plenty of teams did not answer their week one challenge, be it in the Big Ten like Penn State, the SEC like LSU or plenty of other teams that were expected to come out and look a lot better than they did right out of the gate.

But this now gives us a chance to look at our old preseason rankings and update them with some game data. It would be great to jump in and throw someone like Jaxon Smith-Njigba in after a catch of the year, but if we are being truthful, he needs a larger sample size before we could honestly move him into the Hot 11 list.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

