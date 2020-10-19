BuckeyeGrove - Hot 11: 2020 Preseason

The season is here and it is time to run one of our longest tenured pieces, the Hot 11. It has been a minute since we have done one of these with the Buckeyes out of "competition" since January 2020, almost 10 full months, if you can believe that.

A lot of key names are gone from that team but there are a lot of impact players coming back, and that list starts with Justin Fields but is not limited just to the offensive captain with key players on both sides of the ball coming back for "one more run".

And that final run was almost taken away from these players as the Big Ten decided to shut things down, before coming to their senses and getting a delayed start to the season.

So, normally by this point of the year, we would have run through seven or eight of these lists, but this one will serve as our baseline going into the season and then will be updated from here on out as Ohio State plays a eight plus one regular season with the hope of two more games after that in the CFP.

This is a feature that we run weekly and there is always movement on this list after each game is played. What we don't do is over-correct from game-to-game. If a player comes out of nowhere to have a big game, he won't move up to the top-four of the list and conversely, one bad game won't drop a player off the list entirely if he was ranked highly just a week before.

How did the most recent contest change our list? Take a look below and be sure to vote each week over in The Horseshoe Lounge to have your voice heard.