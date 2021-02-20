As of writing this article, Ryan Day and his staff have dished out offers to roughly two dozen prospects in the 2023 cycle.

This comes after a week in which the program extended offers to a handful of sophomores. The coaches placed a heavy emphasis on Georgia this week as four of those offers, including Justice Haynes, hail from the Peach State.

Haynes, a 5-foot-9, 183-pound running back, was grateful after receiving the good news from Tony Alford on Thursday.

“It was a true blessing. It’s God’s plan,” Haynes told BuckeyeGrove. “It’s a prestigious school. They’ve been to the College Football Playoffs plenty of times. They put out a whole bunch of running backs. Coach Alford is amazing. I can tell already.”