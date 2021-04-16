Highlight reels. Confidence. Blocking: Smith-Njigba making plays in spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last Friday, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was declared the winner of Ohio State football Twitter’s Buckeye Bracket for his first-career touchdown catch that came in the season-opener against Nebraska.
The then-freshman made 10 catches for 49 yards across seven games last season, displaying his promise that the five-star recruit brought to the Buckeyes.
Now in his first full spring practice, Smith-Njigba is adding more to his arsenal: He’s becoming one of the best blockers among the room, according to wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.
“Jaxon has done a great job spring-wise. I think that he may be our best blocker in the room,” Hartline said Thursday. “His blocking on the perimeter, his desire, his physicality is much-needed in our room. He’s a pleasure to coach, love coaching him.”
The 6-foot receiver flashed in his opportunities, and had the most receptions of any first-year Buckeye in 2020.
