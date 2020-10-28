BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes react to Smith-Njigba's first TD catch

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt were taken aback by the athleticism exhibited by true freshman wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba early in the fourth quarter against Nebraska.

“Oh my goodness! That looks like a catch and a touchdown!”

“Uh oh, he may have gotten that foot in!”

In box scores, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields connected with Smith Njigba on a five-yard touchdown pass with 9:58 left in the game.

But so much about Smith-Njigba’s first touchdown catch was improbable.

Fields was being chased to his right by Nebraska linebacker Will Honas and defensive lineman Casey Rogers, forcing him to make a play outside the pocket.

Smith Njigba began in the slot on the left side, running to the right by three defenders who positioned themselves in front of him. The pass came in high, and Smith-Njigba lept and formed a “C” with his body, but he still came down in the back of the end zone and got his right foot down in bounds.

Fields said he didn't see the result of the catch since he "got hit pretty hard," and said he was hoping Smith-Njigba caught the pass.

Smith-Njigba made such a spectacular catch on that first-and-goal play that Johnson even called the play "incomplete" on-air.

Upon review, officials reversed the initial call and made the touchdown count, extending the lead to 45-17.

Head coach Ryan Day tipped his cap to the freshman following the victory, saying Smith-Njigba made a "big play" in the back of the end zone.

Big plays are things the Buckeyes practice throughout the week leading up to each game. After watching the replay of the catch, it wasn't much of a surprise to Fields.

“He does it all the time in practice," Fields said. "Jaxon’s a great receiver with great speed, great hands and he runs great routes. I’m just excited to be able to throw the ball to him.”

In practice, the Ohio State defense lines up against the offense during certain drills. Safety Marcus Hooker has had plenty of chances to line up across the number of wide receivers on the roster.

Hooker said Julian Fleming and Gee Scott Jr. also make "amazing" plays in practice, in addition to Smith-Njigba.

But one specific moment stood out to Hooker where he realized the Ohio State receiving corps may be a little different.

“There was a point during practice where, like, four of them caught one-handed passes and I was just like ‘oh wow,'" Hooker said. "At that moment I knew each of them are going to play roles that coach wants for them, and they’re going to do it to the best of their ability."

Ohio State coaches will certainly take the effort and exuberance offered by the wide receivers. Hooker continued to praise the unit, and said it all begins on the practice field.

“Our wide receiver corps is just an amazing group. They’re all athletic and they all have tremendous abilities. They show them during practice."