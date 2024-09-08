PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05MTQwQjkyV0VDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTkxNDBCOTJXRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05MTQwQjkyV0VDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Helmet Stickers: Ohio State newcomers get comfortable in blowout win

will howard-will howard ohio state-will howard buckeyes-ohio state football-ohio state western michigan 2024-ohio state western michigan stats score highlights-ohio state football
Will Howard put on a show in the first half against Western Michigan. (Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)
Jeremy Birmingham • DottingTheEyes
Recruiting Analyst
@Birm

Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

COLUMBUS—in some ways, the Ohio State season opening 52-6 win over Akron was a reminder of the talent the Buckeyes brought back from their 2023 football team.

If that's the case then Saturday night's 56-0 win over Western Michigan was a more emphatic introduction to some of the newest Ohio State stars.

The Buckeyes ran over, through and around the Broncos from the opening whistle and didn't let up, recording their first shutout since a 42-0 win over Cincinnati exactly five years earlier.

It was a complete and dominant performance from No. 2-ranked Ohio State on a day when a number of its northern counterparts struggled to take care of business.

Business was good for the Buckeyes, who outgained Western Michigan 683-99. The Broncos gained just five yards—total—in the second half, primarily against the second and third team Ohio State defensive line and linebackers.

But this game was over well before then as the Buckeyes offense leaned heavily on two new Ohio State standouts.

Dotting the 'Eyes is passing out helmet stickers for the big win, starting with the Buckeyes new quarterback.

Advertisement

Offensive Player of the Game: QB Will Howard

After a "slow" start to his Ohio State career against Akron, Will Howard came out of the gates firing against the Broncos, completing his first 10 passes and providing a glimpse of what the Buckeyes offense can look like when everything is clicking.

"I really, truly, don't think there is [a limit,] you know," Howard said postgame. "I think we played well tonight. But the thing is, there's still some plays that we left out there. [There are] still some some plays that—[we left] some meat we left on bone, you know? And I think that's the exciting thing about this team. We have so much talent and so many guys that are doing so many good things but we still can build on it and grow and become a better team. I think that's the exciting thing, we're never satisfied."

Howard can be, at least somewhat, satisfied with his second outing at Ohio State. He finished with 292 yards passing and a touchdown while running in another and leading the Buckeyes offense to 9.5 yards per play against Western Michigan. Ohio State was 4-4 in the red zone and rushed for six touchdowns in a game for the first time since 2019 but it was Howard's poise, decision making and his ability to dictate terms to the defense that opened the door for Ohio State's big day.


Defensive Player of the Game: DT Ty Hamilton

Ohio State's defense smothered an overwhelmed Western Michigan team. The shutout felt like a true team effort from the starters down through the players in the depth who closed things out. So you could go a few directions with a player who stood out most. We'll go with Ty Hamilton, who made his presence felt early by dumping Western Michigan's center three yards in the backfield.

Hamilton finished with four tackles, tying for team lead, adding a half tackle for loss and a half sack to what was a solid outing across Ohio State's defensive front. The Buckeyes' didn't need an other-worldly individual effort from anyone to keep Western Michigan off the board, but Hamilton reminded everyone why he's one of the more consistently reliable players on the defense.

X-Factor of the Game: RB Quinshon Judkins

Even for somebody who has played as much high-level football as Quinshon Judkins, a new experience was understandably going to lead to a bit of nerves. But the benefit of his extensive background in the backfield is that adjusting to life at Ohio State wasn’t going to take too long.If his debut was relatively underwhelming based on his standard and the expectations, Judkins more than made up for that a week later in his second outing with the Buckeyes.

The Ole Miss transfer was explosive hitting the hole, his vision put him in position to unleash that athleticism and Judkins helped elevate the rest of the rushing attack with the way he approached his workload while racking up 108 yards and two scores on just nine carries.Judkins is settling in quickly for the Buckeyes, and the best is surely still to come.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29oaW9zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvaGVsbWV0LXN0aWNrZXJzLW9oaW8tc3RhdGUtbmV3Y29tZXJz LWdldC1jb21mb3J0YWJsZS1pbi1ibG93b3V0LXdpbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb2hpb3N0YXRl LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGaGVsbWV0LXN0aWNrZXJzLW9oaW8tc3Rh dGUtbmV3Y29tZXJzLWdldC1jb21mb3J0YWJsZS1pbi1ibG93b3V0LXdpbiZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTI5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==