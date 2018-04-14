Ohio State's spring game drew recruiting visitors from all over the country, including Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven tight end Cormontae Hamilton. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect made his first visit to Columbus on Saturday.

"I enjoyed the spring game and I appreciate the opportunity (to visit)," explained Hamilton. "I paid close attention to my position group and I noticed the things that they were doing, I also do that as of right now which excited me even more about the game. The environment was family oriented and genuine starting from staff to assistants to students to the parents."

Ohio State is evaluating several options at the tight end position when it comes to the 2019 class and Hamilton is one prospect that tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has been keeping in touch with.

"What had me interested (in visiting Ohio State) was the communication that I have with Coach Kevin Wilson and Coach Trey Holtz," Hamilton continued. "That and the great program OSU has in place (increased) my interest in coming to visit."

In addition to watching the spring game, Hamilton also was able to familiarize himself with the campus.

"I had a chance to tour around the athletic facility and talk to coaches and see how everything works at OSU," he said. "(The coaches) were glad that I was able to make it. They told me that they looked forward to seeing me again and that they are keeping an eye on me."

Hamilton added that he will "most definitely" be back at some point and could potentially camp with the Buckeyes this summer.