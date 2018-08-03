As Ohio State's most recent commitment, the timing certainly was not ideal for Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven tight end Cormontae Hamilton. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect committed to Ohio State just days before it was announced that head coach Urban Meyer was put on paid administrative leave as the details are sorted out surrounding Meyer's knowledge of domestic abuse allegations involving former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

But even with the Buckeyes in the news for the wrong reasons right now, Hamilton says he holding firm with his pledge to Meyer and Ohio State.

"I'm still one-hundred percent committed," Hamilton said.

With both Ohio State and Hamilton's Whitehaven teams in the middle of fall camp, schedules are never busier than at this time of year. But Hamilton has been in communication with the Ohio State staff as this situation continues to unfold.

"I've been talking to coach Wilson," Hamilton continued. "We've just been texting really because we've both been busy (with their respective teams)."

Hamilton has been tentatively scheduled to make an official visit to Ohio State during the month of October, coinciding with the home game against Minnesota. That appears to still be the case.

"I'll be taking an official visit to Ohio State during the season," Hamilton stated.

Hamilton added that other than his fall official visit to Ohio State that his recruiting process is shut down.

Russell Johnson of RebelGrove.com contributed to this report.