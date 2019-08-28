COLUMBUS, Ohio – Going into the first game of the season, Jeff Hafley and the Ohio State defense are more focused on doing the right things than making major adjustments for their opponent.

Ahead of their Saturday game against Florida Atlantic, the defense will be relying on properly executing their training and staying true to their identity to win.

“In a first game it’s hard, because you are watching last year’s tape,” Hafley said. “For us it’s about us right now, and I am not saying that knocking them at all. It’s really whoever we were going to play in this first game we have to worry about ourselves.”

The internal focus will allow the Buckeyes to build solid habits and correct mistakes going forward.

There seems to be a confidence in the players that will suit up for the Buckeyes on the defensive end, and the philosophy of Hafley is to rely on his players’ talent rather than leaning on a complex system.

“Our philosophy right now is to try and make it as crystal clear as we can, and then on game day, we have to go play ball,” Hafley said.

Breaking down defense to its most basic element, tackling is the supreme focus. Robert Landers said that the struggles in that area from last season are unlikely to carry over to this year’s unit.

“I feel like we’ve hit on that so much this offseason that I feel like our improvement of developing on tackling, not only as individuals but as a team, is going to be completely different than last season," Landers said.