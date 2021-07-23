Goodbyes from Indianapolis - What we learned

INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten Football Media Days are in the book as 14 head coaches, 52 players and various other conference dignitaries took the stage on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium over the course of the past two days.

Ohio State had its turn on Friday when Ryan Day, Zach Harrison, Thayer Munford and Jeremy Ruckert took their turns at the podium to talk about the upcoming season.

As usual, the players and the head coach are well-trained not to tell the eager media too much about what is in store but that is just par for the course as all 14 teams are 0-0 and just focused on that opening week opponent.

It will take several days to unpack everything that we heard over the course of the last 48 hours but join Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom as we give our thoughts about what we heard and saw. Who was the most impressive? What were some of the overriding themes of the event? What really stood out?

Jump on board before we pack up the car to head East on Interstate 70 to head back to Central Ohio with this final report from the annual event.