BuckeyeGrove - Getting To Know: Rivals100 Running Back TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson is one of the top ambassadors for Ohio State in their 2021 recruiting class.

Whether it's been as a commit or even now as a signee, the product out of Hopewell, Virginia, is always promoting anything related to the Buckeyes. Henderson is also more than willing to assist when it comes to OSU's pursuit of elite targets, and has plans to recruit Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis during his time in Columbus this weekend.

The interesting thing about Henderson is that, prior to this week, he never once stepped foot on Ohio State's campus. He rewarded the Buckeyes with a commitment shortly after the beginning of this nearly yearlong dead period, but never wavered on his pledge despite not having visited the school.

Henderson was in attendance for the Buckeye Bash event in October, but merely drove past the university and spent most of his time with Jack Sawyer's family and his fellow commits.

With Henderson arriving on campus this week, we want to delve deeper into who he is as both a football player and a person. So, in this first edition of "Getting To Know," BuckeyeGrove has an in-depth Q&A with Henderson, as well as some background information on him as prospect.