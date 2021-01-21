BuckeyeGrove - Getting To Know: Rivals100 Running Back TreVeyon Henderson

Getting To Know: Rivals100 Running Back TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson is one of the top ambassadors for Ohio State in their 2021 recruiting class.
Whether it's been as a commit or even now as a signee, the product out of Hopewell, Virginia, is always promoting anything related to the Buckeyes. Henderson is also more than willing to assist when it comes to OSU's pursuit of elite targets, and has plans to recruit Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis during his time in Columbus this weekend.
The interesting thing about Henderson is that, prior to this week, he never once stepped foot on Ohio State's campus. He rewarded the Buckeyes with a commitment shortly after the beginning of this nearly yearlong dead period, but never wavered on his pledge despite not having visited the school.
Henderson was in attendance for the Buckeye Bash event in October, but merely drove past the university and spent most of his time with Jack Sawyer's family and his fellow commits.
With Henderson arriving on campus this week, we want to delve deeper into who he is as both a football player and a person. So, in this first edition of "Getting To Know," BuckeyeGrove has an in-depth Q&A with Henderson, as well as some background information on him as prospect.
Position: Running Back
School: Hopewell High School
Current Size: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds
Rankings: Henderson was labeled as the fourth-ranked running back on Rivals in the 2021 class, and was second in the state of Virginia behind Clemson signee Tristan Leigh. Overall, he checked in as the No. 79 senior in the nation, and had a 5.9 Rivals Rating.
Statistics: Although he could not put his talents on display this past season due to COVID-19, Henderson was otherworldly in his junior campaign. Henderson recorded 3,193 all-purpose yards to go along with — checks notes — an outstanding 53 total touchdowns.
Other schools offering scholarships: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Q&A with Henderson
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news