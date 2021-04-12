Despite jumping into Jake Pope’s recruitment only a couple of months ago, Ohio State’s staff has made some significant progress in their pursuit of the Georgia-based junior.

The Buckeyes cracked his top 14 a few weeks after that offer, and survived his latest round of cuts when Pope revealed his eight finalists on April 1. Now, the product out of Buford High School has locked in his official visit to Columbus.

Pope spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how things are going with the staff, what he’s looking forward to seeing on his official, and much more.

“It’s going great,” Pope said of where things stand with tOSU. “I think, as you can see, they made my top eight. I love the coaches, and I love what they’re showing me on the Zooms with their university and stuff like that. So, it all looks great.”