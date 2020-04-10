COLUMBUS, Ohio – With concerns about the college football season beginning to increase, Gene Smith stressed the importance of determining the timeframe that would be needed for an athlete to be ready to return to competition.

While Ohio State’s first game isn’t until Sept. 5, there needs to be ample time for players to get back into the rhythm of being a collegiate athlete, according to Smith. The Ohio State athletic director stressed the focus on player safety, and he emphasized that the time that is deemed necessary for an athlete to get ready for competition will largely impact how the discussion around the season is handled.

“We have not begun our discussions or models for the football season,” Smith said. “Those discussions that we just started, actually started late last week and have been embedded in some of our conversations this week, was just really around return to play protocols.”

This Saturday was supposed to be the annual spring game at Ohio State, but due to the impact of COVID-19, that along with all other athletic events during the spring were cancelled. Along with the spring game, Ohio State saw the premature ending to its spring practice times, and many players returned to their respective homes as students were asked to move away from campus.

With players dispersed across the country, the usual preparation for the season has been greatly impacted. While the time between now and the season continues to shorten, the players lose out on more time to both physically and mentally prepare for the college football season.

“Just to put it in perspective, remember team that our players would be typically in spring ball. In fact, we'd be playing our spring game tomorrow, so that means they would have had all of that conditioning, and then normally, they come back in the summertime taking classes, working to earn internships and and working out, and we won't have that,” Smith said.

Smith and other Big Ten athletic directors have held conference calls over the past three weeks to discuss the problems that have arisen from the current state of things. With the emphasis on player safety at the forefront of Smith’s concerns about how athletes will be brought back into the usually routine, the recent discussions have included what the appropriate amount of time would be for an athlete to get ready for competition.