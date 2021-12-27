Garrett Wilson leaves as next example of Ohio State's focus on development

There’s one story Brian Hartline will never forget involving Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State was in the middle of summer workouts prior to the 2021 season, and his wide receivers were doing speed endurance drills on the practice field. Wilson was in a group with freshman phenom Emeka Egbuka: the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2021 class, a player with something to prove against a proven receiver.

“I'll never forget, these guys were running pretty good and Garrett was competing to always come in first,” Ohio State’s wide receiver coach said. “It was good. It was really good to see. It’s not about the time, it’s about the competition with yourself and do you want to be in first.

“We went out, touched the line and came back. Emeka was on his heels. We’re getting back to the last two or three. Those guys went after each other. Emeka, he’s a freshman, he just got here and he went after Garrett. And these guys, coming in with times like 15 seconds, were coming in at nine. It was ridiculous.”

To Hartline, this is the maturation of an Ohio State wide receiver on full display: Wilson would have never gone that hard if not for Egbuka, Egbuka would have never gone that hard if not for Wilson.

It’s a process every single receiver goes through in Hartline’s room. But it’s one he experienced under the microscope, with the attention playing time brings when it’s given from the get go.

Under the pressure came a star, one that now has the opportunity to shine at the next level.

Wilson announced Monday his intention to forgo his senior season at Ohio State and the Rose Bowl and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, fulfilling an expectation that was given even before he showed up to campus.

From the moment the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2019 class showed up on campus, he was given chances to play, bringing in 30 catches for 432 receiving yards and five touchdowns, including one in his collegiate debut against Cincinnati.

But it wasn’t like he knew how to play receiver. Wilson said that process really didn’t start until he came to Columbus and linked up with Hartline.

“I probably really started learning receiver my first year when I got here,” Wilson said. “A lot of stuff leading up to my freshman year was just ability and just watching ball a lot. I’ve always watched ball, loved the game. There’s something to be said about spending more time in an offense. Just as I’ve been here three years and spent more time in Coach Day’s offense, seeing how he likes to run things, I’ve started to figure things out more. I’d say it came naturally. It was one of those things that as I spent more time in the program, I kind of got better at.”



