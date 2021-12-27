Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson to skip Rose Bowl, enter NFL Draft

Ohio State will be down one wide receiver heading into its season finale.

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced on Twitter Monday that he would skip the Rose Bowl along with his final season of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I want to start this off by thanking you all from the bottom of my heart. These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life," Wilson wrote in a statement.

"I would like to thank my teammates, trainers, and our entire coaching staff — Coach Hartline, Coach Day, Coach Mick and Coach Nico, thank you. I wouldn't be in this situation without each and every one of you.

"To my family, thank you for your unconditional love, guidance and support.

"This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft."

In his final season with the Buckeyes, Wilson was second on the team with 70 catches and 1,058 receiving yards, bringing in 12 touchdowns in eight different games, including a three-touchdown performance against Purdue.