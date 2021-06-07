Gabe Powers earns coveted fifth star in new Rivals rankings update

Rivals.com is kicking off the first full week of June by releasing a new rankings update for prospects in the Class of 2022.

They have started off the week by releasing a list of 26 prospects who are labeled by the network as five-star recruits. This is four more five-stars than we previously had, paving the way for new recruits to earn their coveted fifth star.

One of those prospects is longtime Ohio State commit Gabe Powers, who now checks in as the No. 17 overall rising senior in this cycle. Powers is also the second-ranked outside linebacker in the country, with there being a case that he could have been No. 1 at the position.

For those who have followed Powers on the camp circuit this offseason, today's news should not come as a surprise. Powers was a standout performer at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Columbus in April, and showed out at the Rivals Camp Series event in Indianapolis a few weeks ago.

This is what Rivals.com's Woody Wommack had to say about Powers after he earned Linebacker MVP Honors and a trip to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last month.

"Powers was huge for a linebacker, but he displayed impressive quickness throughout the camp," Wommack wrote. "It was really impressive to see just how nimble he was despite his size. Powers did a nice job of closing space between him and the offensive player while the ball was in the air and he made a number of plays on the ball. Powers had plenty of interceptions and pass breakups on the day.