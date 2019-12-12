The Ohio State offense was able to move the football throughout the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin – but sacks and a first half turnover left the Buckeyes engineering a second half comeback once they cleaned up those mistakes.

Ohio State opened the game against the Badgers successfully executing largely the same run game formula as in the first contest. Ohio State attacked the boundary edge principally with split and base outside zone from both an offset halfback and pistol, exploiting Wisconsin’s lack of weak side force support.