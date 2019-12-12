Fulton Analysis: Tweaking Leaks
The Buckeyes were able to ride their outside run game and combination coverage passing game beaters to 27 second half points and a Big Ten Championship game victory against Wisconsin after cleaning up their own first half mistakes.
The Ohio State offense was able to move the football throughout the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin – but sacks and a first half turnover left the Buckeyes engineering a second half comeback once they cleaned up those mistakes.
Ohio State opened the game against the Badgers successfully executing largely the same run game formula as in the first contest. Ohio State attacked the boundary edge principally with split and base outside zone from both an offset halfback and pistol, exploiting Wisconsin’s lack of weak side force support.
The Buckeyes then mixed in bash, using the boundary wide receiver to crack block the play side edge defender.
