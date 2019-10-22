Fulton Analysis: Outside the box
Ohio State exploited Northwestern's run-focused, soft corner coverage before using vertical stretches on the Wildcats' cover 4 safeties in cruising to a 52-3 victory.
Ohio State controlled third down in dismantling Northwestern 52-3. Offensively, the Buckeyes again demonstrated how they are happy to take advantage of opponents’ run-first focus.
The Wildcats sought to outnumber Ohio State in the tackle box by cheating their overhang defender off the Buckeye slot receiver and/or having their safeties trigger aggressively on run action. To protect themselves in this approach, the Wildcats played a soft cover 3 or cover 4, featuring significant corner cushion.
But as they have throughout this season, Ohio State exploited this framework with comeback or out routes to the outside receiver from the opposite hash.
