Ohio State controlled third down in dismantling Northwestern 52-3. Offensively, the Buckeyes again demonstrated how they are happy to take advantage of opponents’ run-first focus.

The Wildcats sought to outnumber Ohio State in the tackle box by cheating their overhang defender off the Buckeye slot receiver and/or having their safeties trigger aggressively on run action. To protect themselves in this approach, the Wildcats played a soft cover 3 or cover 4, featuring significant corner cushion.