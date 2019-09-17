Fulton Analysis: Steamrolling Wide
Ohio State's dismantling of Indiana on Saturday provided further evidence of how the Buckeye offense under Ryan Day has morphed to a college spread/NFL hybrid featuring wide zone and play-action passing, and how the Ohio State defense under Greg Mattison will begin responding to teams targeting the Buckeyes' cover 3 pattern matching.
Ohio State turned in another largely complete performance in their 52-10 dismantling of Indiana. On offense, the Buckeyes’ play calling evidenced the full evolution of the Ohio State scheme under Ryan Day.
Gone is the total reliance on a college spread to run system based around tight zone read; the system that Urban Meyer long made famous. In its place is a hybrid college and pro-style scheme. In the run game, Day’s staff is relying perhaps most extensively on outside or wide zone.
The Buckeyes run the play from a variety of formations. They will use the play from the shotgun – with the running back either in the pistol or as a halfback.
