Ohio State turned in another largely complete performance in their 52-10 dismantling of Indiana. On offense, the Buckeyes’ play calling evidenced the full evolution of the Ohio State scheme under Ryan Day.

Gone is the total reliance on a college spread to run system based around tight zone read; the system that Urban Meyer long made famous. In its place is a hybrid college and pro-style scheme. In the run game, Day’s staff is relying perhaps most extensively on outside or wide zone.

The Buckeyes run the play from a variety of formations. They will use the play from the shotgun – with the running back either in the pistol or as a halfback.