After examining Ryan Day’s overall offensive philosophy, this column turns to how the Ohio State offense might change in transitioning from Urban Meyer to Day, and from Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields.

As the Spring Game demonstrated, the Buckeye offense will remain much the same. That is mostly because Day and Kevin Wilson already heavily influenced the Ohio State offense in Meyer’s last two seasons – reworking the passing game upon their arrival in Columbus in 2016 to combine Day’s preferred pro-style concepts with Meyer’s college spread run game.

So many of the same base concepts that were associated with the Ohio State offense in 2017 and 2018 were again present in the Buckeyes’ 2019 spring game. In the run game the Buckeyes continued to mix read concepts with base inside power runs like counter trey.