Few coaches are as associated with the college spread-to-run offense as Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. And since the advent of the “shotgun spread” offense over a decade ago, a favorite dichotomy has arisen between “college” and “pro-style” systems. But increasingly, that distinction is meaningless. Over the next two columns, I will explore some of Ohio State’s core offensive concepts – and demonstrate why these concepts are fundamental to offenses at any level. Today, I examine the Buckeyes’ core run schemes.

Zone Read

Tight zone read, still the base play in Meyer’s offense, is the scheme perhaps most associated with college spread-to-run offenses. Yet quarterback read plays are now seen regularly in the NFL. Here’s why. Perhaps first made famous by Joe Gibbs’ 1980s Washington Redskins, inside zone blocking has long been a staple at both the NFL and college level. As the name implies, zone blocking involves offensive linemen blocking an area, rather than an assigned defender. Each offensive lineman assesses if they are “covered” by a defensive lineman – meaning a defensive lineman is lined up across from them – or uncovered. For a covered offensive lineman there is very little zone involved; that lineman is generally responsible for blocking the defensive lineman across from him. START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY! An uncovered offensive lineman’s responsibility is different. He will step towards the play, generally establishing a double team with the covered offensive linemen next to him. One of those offensive linemen will then come off the double team to block the linebacker in their area.

Zone blocking can also be thought of as two offensive linemen working in tandem to account for the defensive linemen and linebacker in their immediate area to the play side. The theory behind zone blocking is that it is easier to address different alignment and stunts and establish double teams. Meyer runs his tight zone play vertically, having the halfback aim from the backside to frontside A gap (either side of the center), depending on the defensive alignment. The quarterback “read” is simply a method to protect the inside zone run call (or other run plays) from an arithmetic issue. In football, the defense always has at least one unblocked defender – the counterpart to the ball carrier. Often that is a safety. But once the quarterback hands off, the defense now has two unblocked defenders – the counterpart to the ball carrier and quarterback. That second unblocked defender is often closer to the line of scrimmage.

Having the quarterback read one of the unblocked defenders re-equates those numbers. The offense is effectively blocking the unblocked defender by making him account for the quarterback. This results in better numbers for the front side run play, and if the unblocked defender overcommits, an opportunity for the quarterback to pick up yards. The benefit to the offense of re-equating numbers, by getting to play 10 on 11, instead of 9 on 11, never changes. That is why, as San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan describes below, it is a sound scheme at both the college and NFL level.

In his presser today, Kyle Shanahan was asked if he felt defenses had figured out the zone read. His answer was fantastic pic.twitter.com/dSa9FfGGHn — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 13, 2018

And why, if a defense overcommits to regain that numbers advantage at the line of scrimmage, it opens other opportunities, particularly in the pass game.

Run-Pass Option

Run-pass options simply extend the read concept. An “RPO” is still a base run play, with the quarterback reading an unblocked defender. But instead of pulling and running, the quarterback reads that defender to determine whether to give or throw.

RPOs have several advantages over read plays. They provide more options. The quarterback can more easily read second-level linebackers. Because of this, RPOs can often be used more comfortably with gap or other runs featuring pulling linemen.

The offense can also use different pass concepts. RPOs largely originated with wide receiver screens.

But they now often feature the quarterback reading a backside linebacker to determine whether to throw a quick slant or stick route.

And, of course, they minimize potential hits on the quarterback. Although the NFL’s more restrictive linemen down field rule limit the type of runs that can be used with RPOs, it should nevertheless be obvious why RPOs are increasingly prevalent in the NFL. They have the advantage of re-equating numbers without running the quarterback.

Shot 8 - One thing that was apparent in the #Eagles offensive performance vs the #Vikings was their use of RPOs. Nick Foles played the role of point guard, making pre-snap reads and putting the ball where it needed to go all night. This week we saw an added wrinkle as well... pic.twitter.com/ByHf8wowqu — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) January 23, 2018

Similarly, RPOs will likely become a larger part of the Ohio State offense with the less-mobile Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. Such plays can both help to make up for the yardage that former quarterback J.T. Barrett gained on read and designed quarterback runs, while continuing to re-equate numbers and protect the Buckeyes’ base run schemes.

Gap Blocking

Along with tight zone, the other primary blocking scheme used in the Ohio State Meyer run game is gap blocking. Gap runs generally target off-tackle. The front side of the offensive line – the side where the run is going – blocks down on defenders away from the play side. A backside offensive lineman then pulls to the off-tackle hole. This both creates angles for blocks and amasses blockers at the point of attack.

There are two basic types. Power, which has been around nearly as long as football itself, features the backside guard pulling and leading through the hole, with a tight-end or fullback blocking the front side end.

Counter trey flips those roles.

The backside guard kicks out, while the Y-off TE (or a tackle) leads through the hole.

But there are other variations of gap blocking. For instance, Ohio State will also use “dart,” which is the same basic concept, except with the backside tackle pulling and leading.