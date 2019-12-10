After being caught-off guard in the first half, Ohio State overcame a 14-point second-half deficit against Wisconsin, in part, by again making critical second half defensive adjustments.

After learning from their first meeting, the Badger offense came out with a game plan designed to effectively exploit holes in the Buckeye defensive structure. In the passing game, like prior opponents Wisconsin sought to exploit the intermediate area of the Ohio State defense behind its linebackers.

This began on the opening play. Although the Buckeyes did mix in some cover-1 with their 4-4 look, Wisconsin opened in 12 personnel (two-tight ends) with trips – knowing that they were likely to face a vanilla cover 3 behind the four-linebacker front that Ohio State uses against two-tight ends. This opened up a switch wheel route for Quintez Cephus that flooded the cover 3 zone.