Ohio State rode its zone run game, explosive pass plays, and halftime defensive adjustments to a comfortable 56-27 victory over Michigan.

The Buckeye offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage against the Wolverines’ undersized defensive tackles throughout. Ohio State relied primarily on split inside and outside zone, along with tight zone in short yardage situations.

To run inside and outside split zone, the Buckeye tight end frequently motioned in from an outside flanker position to the opposite side Y-off alignment, flipping the offense’s run strength. This forced the Michigan hybrid “Viper” to follow back into the box and required the Wolverines to re-set their force support and run fits – often leading to a lack of defensive contain.