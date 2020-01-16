The Ohio State defense played well enough to defeat Clemson – taking away the Tigers’ preferred schemes, limiting Clemson’s downfield passing game, and stopping the Tigers on third down – but gave up one too many explosive plays in light of the Buckeye offensive and special teams’ miscues.

The Buckeye defense continued to rely upon the base scheme that they used all season, primarily mixing single-high, cover 3 on run downs with cover 1 nickel on passing downs.