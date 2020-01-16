Fulton Analysis: Good Enough
Despite surrendering one-too-many explosive plays from their nickel package, the Ohio State defense featured a stellar defensive game plan and played well enough to win against Clemson.
The Ohio State defense played well enough to defeat Clemson – taking away the Tigers’ preferred schemes, limiting Clemson’s downfield passing game, and stopping the Tigers on third down – but gave up one too many explosive plays in light of the Buckeye offensive and special teams’ miscues.
The Buckeye defense continued to rely upon the base scheme that they used all season, primarily mixing single-high, cover 3 on run downs with cover 1 nickel on passing downs.
Ohio State’s approach largely limited Clemson’s preferred outside vertical and quick route passing game. The mix of press and bail techniques both allowed the Ohio State corners to quickly trigger against the quick game (as above) – or stay on top of the Tiger outside wide receivers to limit deep throws.
