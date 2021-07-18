Although he is continuing to collect offers, Peach State product Kayin Lee decided on Friday that it was time to take a key step in his recruitment.

Lee dropped a top 10 a couple of days ago, which featured Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and UCF. If all goes according to plan, then it's possible that Lee could even have that list narrowed down to one in the coming weeks.

The four-star defensive back in the Class of 2023 spoke with BuckeyeGrove about why Ryan Day's program made the cut, last month's visit to Columbus, and more.

“I love Coach [Kerry] Coombs and Coach [Matt] Barnes and the whole rest of the coaching staff for showing interest in me,” Lee said. “They have a really good coaching staff and I can fit into their system. I think I’d fit in very well considering they play a lot of man, which I’m very skilled at. I think I’d fit in very well.”