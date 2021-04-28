COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The dust is still settling in the fallout of former Ohio State assistant coach Terry Johnson’s recent move to Purdue, but Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann already has a plan in place to fill the void.

Or the beginning of one, anyway.

Holtmann said Wednesday that Jake Diebler, who has been an assistant coach on his staff for the past two seasons, will take over the “defensive coordinator” role that Johnson filled for the past seven years under Holtmann at both Ohio State and Butler. There is also expected to be an additional assistant coaching hire for the Buckeyes this offseason, Holtmann said.