Former Duke DC Matt Guerrieri named Ohio State senior advisor and analyst

Matt Guerrieri has risen in the ranks of Duke’s defense since he arrived in 2012, jumping from graduate assistant coach to assistant coach to becoming the Blue Devils co-defensive coordinator in 2017, while also leading the team’s defensive recruiting efforts.

Now, Guerrieri is heading to Columbus, joining Ohio State as a senior advisor and analyst.

Guerrieri worked with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for six years at Duke, who was the Blue Devils' defensive coordinator from 2010-17

In his final year as co-defensive coordinator with the Blue Devils in 2020 alongside co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ben Albert, Duke has the fifth-best pass defense in the Atlantic Coastal Conference, allowing 231.6 passing yards per game, while opposing quarterbacks completed 57.3% of their passes. The Blue Devils were one of four teams in the ACC to allow more than 20 passing touchdowns.

Overall, Duke allowed 444.8 yards per game and 6.2 yards per play in 2020.

At the conclusion of the 2020 season, Guerrieri was named one of three finalists for the American Football Coaches Association FBS Assistant Coach of the Year.

Throughout his Duke career, Guerrieri coaches safeties, mentoring and developing All-American Jeremy Cash, All-ACC team members DeVon Edwards, Jeremy McDuffie, Dylan Singleton and Michael Carter II.

Guerrieri was a three-year letterman safety at Davidson College, earning All-Pioneer Football League Honor Roll honors three times while also serving as a senior captain.



