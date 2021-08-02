COLUMBUS, Ohio –– August is upon us, and with it comes a return to a (relatively) normal preseason camp for the Buckeyes, the likes of which was taken away from Ohio State and most other programs around the country a year ago.

The Buckeyes were last seen in January’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and after a 52-24 loss to Alabama, saw another double-digit NFL Draft class depart from the program.

The biggest loss, of course, is quarterback Justin Fields, although the Buckeyes also lost top running back Trey Sermon, two starting offensive linemen, two starting defensive linemen, their entire linebacking corps and cornerback Shaun Wade from the secondary.

Replacing that talent for a third-straight trip to the CFP is of chief importance for head coach Ryan Day and company, but we’re getting more specific as we examine five key storylines facing Ohio State on the heels of Big Ten Media Days and ahead of the start of camp, which begins Tuesday in Columbus.