BuckeyeGrove - Five-star DB Jaheim Singletary commits to Ohio State

These past 24 hours have gone pretty well for Buckeye Nation.

Last night, Ohio State got revenge against Clemson as they beat the Tigers in convincing fashion by a score of 49-28. They will prepare to take on Alabama on Jan. 11 with an opportunity to secure the ninth national championship in school history.

And to add even more good news on top of that, the Buckeyes have just landed a commitment from five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary. This decision today continues a historic pace Ohio State's 2022 class is on as they now hold verbal pledges from six of the top-35 junior prospects in the nation.

Singletary has to be one of the more impressive gets for Ryan Day's staff in this cycle given the road it took for them to add him to the fold.



If you recall, Singletary released a top eight back in October that featured mostly a group of SEC programs. Less than a month later, however, Ohio State jumped into the mix and extended an offer to the No. 8 overall junior prospect on Rivals.

The Buckeyes had already been in contact with Singletary prior to him receiving the green light in November, which allowed them to be an instant contender following the offer. So, despite the nearby Florida Gators being viewed as the favorite or near the top of his leaderboard for almost a year, Ohio State started to gain all the momentum in Singletary's recruitment about a couple of weeks ago.