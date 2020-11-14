Only a select group of elite high school prospects are labeled by five-stars on Rivals in a given recruiting cycle.

Jaheim Singletary, a Jacksonville-based defensive back, is one of just 14 five-star recruits in the 2022 class. In fact, Singletary checks in as the fifth-ranked overall junior in the nation, and has caught the attention of powerhouse programs all across the country.

One of those programs is Ohio State, which extended an offer to him just over a week ago. Even though Singletary released a list of his top eight schools back in early October, he says the Buckeyes have already asserted themselves as a contender for his services.

"Ohio State really changed my recruitment," Singletary told BuckeyeGrove. "Back then, I dropped the top eight, but I got to put Ohio State in it. We've been keeping in contact since last summer, but they just pulled the plug.