Five-star offensive tackle Julain Armella holds thirty-four offers. As a freshman at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida he earned a starting spot on an immensely talented offensive line. He's won a national title there so he's no stranger to competition or winning. While his time was well served at Aquinas he decided to transfer to Gulliver Prep in Miami because the 72-mile round trip drive from Miami to Fort Lauderdale was impractical.

Ohio State recognized Armella's potential early and extended a scholarship offer when he was a freshman and he feels he's being prioritized for their 2022 class.

“My head coach explained to me what the Ohio State coaches were saying when they first offered during my freshman year. Basically that they like the way I played with aggressiveness and they said physically I fit the bill. Basically, I'm what they’re looking for,” said Armella.

"I have a lot of people on Twitter telling me a lot of good things about Ohio State. I know they do a great job recruiting. When I call and speak to the coaches they talked about more things than just football. They tell me about campus life, the things to do at Ohio State, and just how they can set me up for life after football. They're most definitely a school that's always been a dream. I've always thought about going there," said Armella.

Kennedy Cook is a graduate offensive line assistant for the Buckeyes and Armella said he calls Cook the most. Per NCAA regulations, coaches cannot initiate contact, the onus is on the prospect to reach out to staff members.

"Coach Cook is my boy but In these crazy times, I don't know if I should be calling coaches because everybody has a family and everyone is with their family, it's not like it's the middle of the season right now. But when I do call them they told me I'm one of the top guys for '22 as far as the offensive line," said Armella.