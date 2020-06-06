Five-star '22 OT Julian Armella feels he's a priority for Ohio State
Five-star offensive tackle Julain Armella holds thirty-four offers. As a freshman at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida he earned a starting spot on an immensely talented offensive line. He's won a national title there so he's no stranger to competition or winning. While his time was well served at Aquinas he decided to transfer to Gulliver Prep in Miami because the 72-mile round trip drive from Miami to Fort Lauderdale was impractical.
Ohio State recognized Armella's potential early and extended a scholarship offer when he was a freshman and he feels he's being prioritized for their 2022 class.
“My head coach explained to me what the Ohio State coaches were saying when they first offered during my freshman year. Basically that they like the way I played with aggressiveness and they said physically I fit the bill. Basically, I'm what they’re looking for,” said Armella.
"I have a lot of people on Twitter telling me a lot of good things about Ohio State. I know they do a great job recruiting. When I call and speak to the coaches they talked about more things than just football. They tell me about campus life, the things to do at Ohio State, and just how they can set me up for life after football. They're most definitely a school that's always been a dream. I've always thought about going there," said Armella.
Kennedy Cook is a graduate offensive line assistant for the Buckeyes and Armella said he calls Cook the most. Per NCAA regulations, coaches cannot initiate contact, the onus is on the prospect to reach out to staff members.
"Coach Cook is my boy but In these crazy times, I don't know if I should be calling coaches because everybody has a family and everyone is with their family, it's not like it's the middle of the season right now. But when I do call them they told me I'm one of the top guys for '22 as far as the offensive line," said Armella.
The five-star from Miami said if he could take four out of state visits right now, he would travel to Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Ohio State.
“LSU actually has two of my boys Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez there now and James Cregg is the offensive line coach there. They offered me during my freshman year and they show a lot of love. They really like me as a player on the field and off the field because of my grades. I just like the whole environment and Marcus and Marlon are telling me great things about it there," said Armella.
"Alabama has consistently stayed like a top-three team in college football. They always send a lot of players to the league and it’s just a powerhouse," said Armella.
"(Clemson) just offered recently. That was (long-awaited). They're one of those teams that are badass, they always send a bunch of guys to the league, and it's just a winning program," said Armella.
Florida, Miami, and Florida State are also in the mix. He recently spoke with GatorsTeritory about his interest in Florida.
"Everything right now with Florida is great," Armella told GatorsTerritory. "They have done a very good job of recruiting me within their limits. They show a lot of love and stay connected even though we are in some crazy times," said Armella.
"I've been in close contact with Miami. Coach Manny Diaz is a great dude and it's close to home so that's one of the big advantages they have," said Armella.
Enzo Armella, Julian's father, played nose guard for the 1993 Florida State national championship team. The 2022 five-star stressed that he likes Florida State and he is definitely considering the 'Noles but he is no lock to follow his father's path.
"I mean even though (FSU) is the legacy school and it would be awesome to go there to follow in my dad's footsteps, that's not my main goal," said Armella.
So what are Armalla's main goals?
"I'm going to major in Business. I want to go to a place that feels like home, somewhere I'm gonna be able to win, and where I'll be in a good environment," said Armella.
He hopes to enroll early at the school he signs with and that's something he's prioritizing.