NEW ORLEANS –– The Buckeyes pulled off what few expected them to on Friday, a victory against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, but it wasn’t just another check in the win column for Ryan Day and company.

Ohio State did it with style, blowing the Tigers by a three-touchdown margin as quarterback Justin Fields bested Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and running back Trey Sermon appeared the more dynamic playmaker between him and Doak Walker finalist Travis Etienne.

The Buckeyes were vindictive in their revenge, evening the score after last year’s heart-breaking one-possession loss in the Fiesta Bowl, and they proved to be the opponent worthy of taking on the Crimson Tide for all the marbles.

We asked five questions about the Sugar Bowl matchup on Thursday, and following the monumental Buckeye win Friday, we are back with all your answers.