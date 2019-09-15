BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Earlier this week , we asked questions concerning how the defense would perform, how Master Teague II would follow up his performance and whether or not Binjimen Victor could keep playing at a high level. Following Ohio State's impressive 51-10 blowout of Indiana in the Buckeyes' Big Ten opener, find out the answers to these questions in the Sunday half of Five Questions.

No, no, it wasn't another shutout for the defense this week. However, they looked just as dominant against the Indiana Hoosiers (who were a tougher opponent than Florida Atlantic or Cincinnati), leaving no space for the Hoosiers' ground attack and making things difficult for Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey through the air. Indiana was held to only 42 total rushing yards, and running back Stevie Scott only gained an abysmal nine yards on six carries for 1.5 yards per carry.

Ramsey was limited to 162 yards and no touchdowns, a much better stat line for Ohio State than the 322 yards and three touchdowns he put up in Ohio Stadium last season. The only miscue on defense came on some offensive trickery by Indiana, but other than that mistake, this was another lock down performance by the Silver Bullets.

I don't know if I feel comfortable saying this defense for Ohio State will ever fall back down to earth. They'll face better teams this season, sure, but we may be looking at what this defense will look like every week. Suffocating run defense and lock down pass defense have returned to the norm for Ohio State and they enveloped another victim in Indiana this week.

Answer: No