COLUMBUS, Ohio - As we head into week three of the college football season, we're taking Five Questions on the road as Ohio State heads to Memorial Stadium to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. In this weekly piece, we ask five questions heading into this week's contest, and then you can check back here Sunday after the game to see what answers we could gleam from Ohio State's performance. Without further ado, let's get started.

Will the defense fall back to earth this week?

You really can't ask for much more from Ohio State's defense these last couple weeks. A 42-0 shutout against Cincinnati and a dominant first-team performance against Florida Atlantic have led to people asking whether or not the Silver Bullets are back. I mean, they haven't even given up a point in the first half this season. As Ohio State prepares to enter conference play against Indiana, things may change. While the Hoosiers certainly aren't preparing to take over the Big Ten East any time soon, this is a better team than the ones Ohio State has faced this season. Don't be shocked if Indiana gets on the board here, even early as you don't know how Ryan Day and company will respond to the road environment. If the defense can hold Indiana to a reasonable number of points and allow the offense to do it's thing, it'll be a recipe for success and another strong outing for the Buckeyes' defense. While shutouts are nice, they are the exception, not the rule, so don't expect it every week from Ohio State.

Will Master Teague III receive more carries this week?

Master Teague III has been somewhat of a revelation early this season for Ohio State. Rushing for 109 yards on 19 carries, the redshirt freshman running back has seen more action than expected and has impressed coaches with what he's shown in games. It must be noted, however, that Teague's games have come against less than superior Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati defenses, so getting into Big Ten play early here may be a good thing for him and for the coaches to get a feel for how he will run the rest of the season. As it appears Teague has taken the No. 2 spot behind J.K. Dobbins from Demario McCall, we'll see whether or not Ohio State decides to increase his carries (nine against FAU, 11 against UC) against higher quality opponents. If Teague can keep impressing the way he has so far, there's no way that Day and Tony Alford can keep him off the field.

How will Justin Fields play on the road?

Justin Fields has looked the role of the hyped five star transfer quarterback through his first two games. 458 passing yards on 38-of-50 passing, 121 rushing yards on 21 carries and nine touchdowns accounted for. He's delivered passes with ease and accuracy and the only real knock so far that he may be too willing to take a hit, at least to Day's liking. As the Buckeyes prepare for their first road trip of the season, this becomes uncharted territory for the sophomore quarterback. While Fields did see snaps in road games for Georgia last season, he only had two passing attempts on the road, so this extended playing time against the Hoosiers will provide Fields with some valuable experience before Ohio State heads into even tougher road environments later this season. Though there are a lot of unknowns this week, the one thing we do know is that Fields has looked fundamentally sound against Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati. While anything could happen in a Big Ten game on the road, with the way he has played so far, there's no reason to expect a collapse for Fields and the Ohio State offense as they head into Hoosier country.

Can Jeff Okudah continue to play at a pro-level?

Jeff Okudah celebrates after making a play against Florida Atlantic. (Scott Stuart)

When Day spoke to the media this week to preview Indiana, he mentioned that cornerback Jeff Okudah has been playing like a pro so far this season, and if you’ve seen him on the field you would have to agree. Okudah has had a good opening pair of games for Ohio State this season making 10 tackles, one for a loss, in addition to pass defended and a forced fumble. He’s been getting to his guy quick and making plays on the ball, and this is the type of improvement you want to see out of him heading into his junior year. Ohio State was expected to take on dual-threat quarterback this week in Indiana’s Michael Penix, but news came out Thursday that he is a game-time decision for the Hoosiers. Not knowing who they'll be going up against and not having played an overly mobile quarterback yet, there are a few different scenarios that Okudah and the Buckeyes will have to prepare for. As the level of competition rises for Ohio State as they enter conference play, Okudah will have to raise his game up as well to match.

Can Binjimen Victor continue his impressive performance?