BuckeyeGrove - Five Ohio State assistant coaches see salary increases ahead of 2021 season

Despite taking slight pay cuts due to COVID-19 revenue losses this past year, there's been no shortage of pay raises on the Ohio State assistant coaching staff ahead of the 2021 season.

Five assistants have received increases in their salary, per records obtained by BuckeyeGrove Wednesday, with offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, secondary coach Matt Barnes and special teams coordinator Parker Fleming each seeing six-figure raises this year.

Fleming, who was promoted to a full-time position after being a quality control coach last year, has seen the biggest increase, moving from $68,958 to $300,000 for an uptick of $231,042.

Wilson has the second-largest increase at $200,000, moving up from $1.2 million to $1.4 million, while Barnes, who was promoted from special teams coordinator and safeties coach to secondary coach this offseason, will go from a $450,000 salary to $600,000.

Linebackers coach Al Washington will also see a significant bump, as expected following his decision to stay in Columbus in favor of a defensive coordinator position on staff with Tennessee in the offseason. Washington, who made $515,000 last year, will now make $600,000 after an $85,000 raise.