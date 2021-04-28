BuckeyeGrove - Five Ohio State assistant coaches see salary increases ahead of 2021 season

Five Ohio State assistant coaches see salary increases ahead of 2021 season
Despite taking slight pay cuts due to COVID-19 revenue losses this past year, there's been no shortage of pay raises on the Ohio State assistant coaching staff ahead of the 2021 season.
Five assistants have received increases in their salary, per records obtained by BuckeyeGrove Wednesday, with offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, secondary coach Matt Barnes and special teams coordinator Parker Fleming each seeing six-figure raises this year.
Fleming, who was promoted to a full-time position after being a quality control coach last year, has seen the biggest increase, moving from $68,958 to $300,000 for an uptick of $231,042.
Wilson has the second-largest increase at $200,000, moving up from $1.2 million to $1.4 million, while Barnes, who was promoted from special teams coordinator and safeties coach to secondary coach this offseason, will go from a $450,000 salary to $600,000.
Linebackers coach Al Washington will also see a significant bump, as expected following his decision to stay in Columbus in favor of a defensive coordinator position on staff with Tennessee in the offseason. Washington, who made $515,000 last year, will now make $600,000 after an $85,000 raise.
Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will see a pay increase as well, taking a $50,000 bump to go from $550,000 to $600,000.
The five assistant coaches that did not see their salary increase are defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, defensive line coach Larry Johnson, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, running backs coach Tony Alford and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.
Coombs and Wilson now both have the same $1.4 million base salary, which is the most among Ohio State assistant coaches, while Johnson is the only other to be in seven figures at a little over $1.1 million.
Studrawa, Alford and Dennis' base salaries come in at $700,000, $618,000 and $300,000, respectively.
Alford, Washington and Fleming are all under contract until 2023, while the other seven assistants are under contract through 2022.
Despite the raises, Ohio State's total payout to assistant football coaches actually decreased this year with the retirement of former co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, who made more than $1 million last season.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day remains on the same $6.5 million base salary he made this past season. Day signed a contract extension in February 2020.