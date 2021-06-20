We may not have all the answers just yet when it comes to Ohio State’s official roster outlook ahead of this year’s season-opener, but a handful of players on both sides of the ball appear primed to make significantly more noise in 2021 than they have before.

On Saturday we took a look at the Buckeye offense, where a slew of rising skill players and a couple emerging offensive linemen took our attention. Today though, we’re focusing on the Ohio State defense, where no less Buckeyes will be making a push to make more of an impact in 2021.

Here are five (or six) defensive Buckeyes that we have tagged as potential breakout playmakers in the forthcoming season.