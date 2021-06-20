Five Buckeyes you’ll be hearing a lot more from in 2021 (Defense)
We may not have all the answers just yet when it comes to Ohio State’s official roster outlook ahead of this year’s season-opener, but a handful of players on both sides of the ball appear primed to make significantly more noise in 2021 than they have before.
On Saturday we took a look at the Buckeye offense, where a slew of rising skill players and a couple emerging offensive linemen took our attention. Today though, we’re focusing on the Ohio State defense, where no less Buckeyes will be making a push to make more of an impact in 2021.
RELATED: Five Buckeyes you’ll be hearing a lot more from in 2021 (Offense)
Here are five (or six) defensive Buckeyes that we have tagged as potential breakout playmakers in the forthcoming season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news