COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Predicting a team’s breakout stars ahead of any particular season is far from an exact science, but we feel quite confident that the following group of Buckeyes will have a shot to make a lot more noise this year than they did last.

With the 2021 season still 10 weeks away, we’re taking a look at five (or six) players on the Ohio State roster that are on track to receive a sharp increase in opportunity this fall.

We’ll key in on the Silver Bullets on Sunday, but today, we look at a handful of Buckeyes that you could be seeing a lot more of on the Ohio State offense during the new slate.