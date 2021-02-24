With our film review series at BuckeyeGrove having covered every commit in the class of 2021 for Ohio State, this week we move on to review the class of 2022.

Four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola was part two of a tandem that committed out of Ohio’s Lakota West high school in April 2020. Currently he grades out as the No. 142 player in the class and No. 18 offensive tackle.

What does the tape say about his play? Let’s dive in.