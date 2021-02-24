Film Review: Tegra Tshabola
With our film review series at BuckeyeGrove having covered every commit in the class of 2021 for Ohio State, this week we move on to review the class of 2022.
Four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola was part two of a tandem that committed out of Ohio’s Lakota West high school in April 2020. Currently he grades out as the No. 142 player in the class and No. 18 offensive tackle.
What does the tape say about his play? Let’s dive in.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news