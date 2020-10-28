Tight end depth is of paramount importance for Ohio State going forward.

Seniors Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann are both gone after this season, with junior Jeremy Ruckert departing the following year assuming he doesn’t head to the NFL Draft early.

Beyond that, there are just two freshmen on the roster -- Cade Stover and Joe Royer.

As the lone commitment at the position for Ohio State in the class of 2021, Sam Hart is a critical depth piece going forward if the Buckeyes want to continue using the multiple tight end sets they’ve shown the past two seasons under head coach Ryan Day.

Today, we’ll see what the Colorado native brings to Columbus by taking a look at his junior year highlights.