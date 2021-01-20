There is definitely some urgency for Ohio State to land multiple defensive tackles in the 2022 class.

In the 2019, 2020 and 2021 cycles, the Buckeyes have signed just three defensive tackles. Two of those prospects — Michael Hall and Tyleik Williams — signed with the program just last month.

Taking this into account, Ryan Day's staff has already dished out offers to a handful of junior defensive tackles, with a trio of them being five-stars. One of those five-stars that has Ohio State as an option at the next level is Cordova, Tennessee, target Walter Nolen.

Down below, BuckeyeGrove dissects the limited film that is available of Nolen and what he brings to the table as a prospect.