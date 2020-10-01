Ohio State definitely has a talented young crop of wide receiver talent that most college football programs would envy.

True freshmen Gee Scott Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are all exciting players with a lot of potential over the next few years. Sophomores Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams also proved last year on the field what they can do for the Buckeyes, with Wilson finishing fourth on the team in catches and yards.

With this being said, Ohio State is still looking to add another elite pass catcher to this group to elevate the explosiveness of their offense. That prospect is Emeka Egbuka, and BuckeyeGrove takes a look at his skill set in the piece below.