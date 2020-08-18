Despite losing senior forward Andre Wesson to graduation last season, Ohio State is still in good shape on the wing. The Buckeyes added former Ivy League Player of the Year and Harvard grad transfer Seth Towns back in March and also gain the eligibility of former Cal-Berkeley wing Justice Sueing, who led the Golden Bears in scoring as a sophomore and will add value immediately.

Justin Ahrens is also entering his junior campaign and has shown big flashes of offensive firepower for the Buckeyes such as his 29 point showing against Iowa as a freshman despite not quite putting it all together yet.

Ohio State is also bringing in freshman Eugene Brown III, a lengthy 6-foot-6 wing who has a chance to possibly see some valuable time as a freshman due to his versatility and discipline on the defensive end.

Brown III, who graduated from Southwest DeKalb high school in Decatur (Georgia), nearly averaged a double-double as a senior at around 18 points and nine rebounds per game. His impact is most felt on the defensive end, but he has tools that play in the Big Ten on both sides of the ball.

In the first installation of a two-part series where I dissect the game of both Brown III and fellow incoming freshman Zed Key, I'll break down what Brown III brings to the table in this piece with film to back it up.