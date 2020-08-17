BuckeyeGrove - Fields responds to questions about player safety on ESPN Radio

Fields responds to questions about player safety on ESPN Radio
The groundswell of public support for reinstating the Big Ten fall football season is clear.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ #WeWantToPlay petition to conference administrators has received more than 200,000 signatures in less than 24 hours, but it’s not exactly shocking that people want college football this year.
In order for the season to take place, more questions about COVID-19 risks and player safety will have to be answered, but Fields had a question of his own on ESPN Radio Monday morning for those that say a season would put players at greater risk.
“I think COVID brings a risk to everybody, but the question I’d like to ask you is, would we be more safe on campus playing football or off campus, just doing whatever?” Fields said.
The question came in response to ESPN personality and former Duke guard Jay Williams, who reminded Fields of the uncertainties regarding the long-term impacts of COVID-19. Williams asked Fields if players would regret choosing to play football during this time if, in the future, it was discovered that there was an enduring lung condition tied to the contraction of the virus.
But Fields’ argument, and one that college football figureheads like Alabama head coach Nick Saban have also stated in recent weeks, is that players are just as likely, if not more so, to catch COVID-19 outside of football than they are on the field.
“I think COVID, you can contract it anywhere, but me personally, I feel safer at the facility, around my teammates, knowing my teammates are gonna get tested twice a week,” Fields said. “That’s kind of the safest environment for me and my teammates in my opinion.”
The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences decided to postpone their fall sports seasons to the spring last week, but the SEC, ACC and Big 12 still tentatively plan to kick off the new season slate in September.
Headlines were made this past week when a top ACC medical advisor told Sports Business Journal that a football season can still be played safely despite COVID-19. The statement seemed to come in stark contrast to the findings of Big Ten medical officials, given the ultimate vote of the conference’s presidents and chancellors.
“I think if the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all think we can have a season safely, then I don’t see any reason why the Big Ten couldn’t do the same,” Fields said. “I think what we’re doing at Ohio State is very safe and I think if we can get everybody on the same track in the conference, I think that will be a safe way to actually conduct the season.”
Fields said Ohio State players get tested for COVID-19 on Mondays and Thursdays each week, and the only time masks are not worn in facilities are when student-athletes are practicing or working out. To get in the facility, Buckeyes must answer a list of questions after first being screened for their temperature.
“I think all of those things that we have to go through and that whole process we have to go through I think really just brings a sense of security around everyone and I think everybody feels safe there,” Fields said.
A couple Florida State players came out last week expressing a concern about the lack of transparency with COVID-19 testing at the program, but at Ohio State the desire to play in the fall appears to be a unified front.
With Fields’ petition, official letters from players’ parents and statements from Buckeye student-athletes football or otherwise, it’s clear that the vocal portion of Ohio State players want to get back on the field as soon as possible.