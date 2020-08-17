BuckeyeGrove - Fields responds to questions about player safety on ESPN Radio

The groundswell of public support for reinstating the Big Ten fall football season is clear.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ #WeWantToPlay petition to conference administrators has received more than 200,000 signatures in less than 24 hours, but it’s not exactly shocking that people want college football this year.

In order for the season to take place, more questions about COVID-19 risks and player safety will have to be answered, but Fields had a question of his own on ESPN Radio Monday morning for those that say a season would put players at greater risk.

“I think COVID brings a risk to everybody, but the question I’d like to ask you is, would we be more safe on campus playing football or off campus, just doing whatever?” Fields said.

The question came in response to ESPN personality and former Duke guard Jay Williams, who reminded Fields of the uncertainties regarding the long-term impacts of COVID-19. Williams asked Fields if players would regret choosing to play football during this time if, in the future, it was discovered that there was an enduring lung condition tied to the contraction of the virus.

But Fields’ argument, and one that college football figureheads like Alabama head coach Nick Saban have also stated in recent weeks, is that players are just as likely, if not more so, to catch COVID-19 outside of football than they are on the field.

“I think COVID, you can contract it anywhere, but me personally, I feel safer at the facility, around my teammates, knowing my teammates are gonna get tested twice a week,” Fields said. “That’s kind of the safest environment for me and my teammates in my opinion.”

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences decided to postpone their fall sports seasons to the spring last week, but the SEC, ACC and Big 12 still tentatively plan to kick off the new season slate in September.