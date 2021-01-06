BuckeyeGrove - Fields named Silver Football Award winner

For the seventh time in the past nine years, an Ohio State Buckeye has been named the winner of the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award.

The honor, given to the best college football player in the Big Ten since 1924, will go to Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields, who was also named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year this season by the conference itself.

This marks the 22nd time a Buckeye has won the award, with Braxton Miller, Ezekiel Elliott, J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Chase Young all having earned the distinction in the past decade. Young won the award a season ago following a record-breaking season at defensive end for the Buckeyes.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year recipient, has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 1,906 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in just seven games this season. On the ground, Fields has added 316 yards and five touchdowns.

Fields' latest offering may have been his best in two seasons with the Buckeyes, completing 22-of-28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns to help Ohio State upset Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl this past weekend.

The Georgia native has led the Buckeyes to CFP berths in each of the past two seasons, the first time the program has made the playoff in back-to-back years, and he has also won two Big Ten Championship Games.

Fields sits at second all-time in program history with 62 passing touchdowns, behind only Barrett, and his 77 total touchdowns are fourth-most in Ohio State history.

The former Georgia Bulldog will have another opportunity to rake in more accolades when the Buckeyes take on Alabama next Monday in the CFP National Championship Game in Miami Gardens, Florida.