Fall practice notes and observations: Aug. 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State held its 13th practice of the preseason on Wednesday, and for the first time this fall, the entire session was open to members of the media.

Griffin Strom and Kevin Noon from BuckeyeGrove took it all in and have plenty to report from what is scheduled to be the final Ohio State practice that media will be in attendance for during the preseason.

Of note, we got to see five-star true freshman Quinn Ewers get in the mix at quarterback, and super-senior offensive lineman Thayer Munford remained sidelined despite offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson saying at the end of last week that Munford's apparent injury issue should not be of great concern.

Munford was not the only high-profile Buckeye not to participate in most of practice though, and we'll break down all of the notable absences and the rest of our key observations in a thread over at the Horseshoe Lounge.

